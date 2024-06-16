Hot, humid, & summertime storm chances for Father's Day (6-16-24)

Hot & Humid Father's Day

Forecast:

Father's Day: Hot & Humid, 30% Chc. for Pop-Up Storms | High: 98 | SSW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy | Low: 73 | S 5-10

Monday: Hot & Humid w/ a 20% Chc for Pop-Up Storms | High: 95 | S 5-10

In Depth:

A heat dome has taken over much of the Mid-South meaning we will flirst with record highs for much of the week. Father's Day is looking hot and humid with highs flirting with the century mark, but a few spotty storms will be possible in the afternoon.

The heat wave is forecasted to continue throughout the week with highs remaining in the 90s.