Hot & humid weekend, few showers & storms possible (6.28.24)

Hot and Humid Weekend! Few Showers & Storms Possible

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Storm Possible |High: 94, Heat Index, 104|

SSE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid |Low: 74| SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 97,

Heat Index: 104-110 | SW 5-10

In Depth:

After a brief break in the intense heat and humidity yesterday,

it's back for the weekend. Stay Heat Safe as the Heat Index is

expected to top 100 degrees today. Heat Advisories are possible

Saturday as the index is expected to top 105 degrees for

several hours.

While a stray storms isn't out of the question today, a few more showers

and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. Where storms develop,

a few could be strong with wind damage and heavy downpours the

primary threats. Keep that in mind as you're out and about this

weekend. Stay Heat Safe!