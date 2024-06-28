Hot & humid weekend, few showers & storms possible (6.28.24)

Hot and Humid Weekend! Few Showers & Storms Possible
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, Isolated Storm Possible |High: 94, Heat Index, 104|
SSE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid |Low: 74| SW 5-10
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, 20% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 97,
Heat Index: 104-110 | SW 5-10
In Depth:
After a brief break in the intense heat and humidity yesterday,
it's back for the weekend. Stay Heat Safe as the Heat Index is
expected to top 100 degrees today. Heat Advisories are possible
Saturday as the index is expected to top 105 degrees for
several hours.
While a stray storms isn't out of the question today, a few more showers
and thunderstorms are expected this weekend. Where storms develop,
a few could be strong with wind damage and heavy downpours the
primary threats. Keep that in mind as you're out and about this
weekend. Stay Heat Safe!