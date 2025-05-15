Hot & Humid with PM Storms North (05.15.25)

Warmest Temperatures Thus Far, Plus, Storm 5 Alert Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Stray Shower Early |Low: 69 | S 5-10

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Breezy, Isolated Shower & Storm Ch.| High: 90| SW 10-15, Gust: 25 mph

Friday: Storm 5 Alert, Sun/Clouds Mix, Scat. Showers & Storms, Some Storms May Be Strong to Severe |High: 89| SW 15-20, Gust: 30 mph+

In Depth:

Heat and humidity are on the rise as we approach the end of the workweek, with temperatures today expected to reach near 90 degrees. While most areas will stay dry, a stray shower or storm can't be ruled out.

A Storm 5 Alert has been issued beginning late tonight and continuing through early Saturday, with two distinct waves of potential severe weather. The first round is expected late tonight into early Friday morning, mainly along the Kentucky–Tennessee Stateline.

The second, more widespread and potentially stronger round is anticipated late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. This system brings an increased risk of damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.