Hot & Humid with Scattered Storms This Weekend (8-6-22)

Scattered Storm Chances

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 92 | S 2-7

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy, 20% Chc. Iso. Storm | Low: 73 | SSE 2-7

Sunday: Hot & Humid, Sct'd T-Storms | High: 92 | SSW 2-7

In-Depth:

Persistent rain chances and sweltering humidity will be the theme for the weekend. If you are heading to the Music City Grand Prix it is recommended you bring a poncho just in case a storm pops-up over the race. Indy Car keeps racing in rain, but does call a delay if there is lightning.

Folks that do see rain this weekend can expect some heavy downpours from any pop-up storms.

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday with hot and humid conditions.