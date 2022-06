Posted at 5:43 AM, Jun 24, 2022

Still Hot! Humidity Levels Increase for the Weekend Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Hot |High: 97| NE-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 72| NE-5

Tomorrow: Sunny, Stray PM Shower or Storm|High: 96|S 5-10

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.