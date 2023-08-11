Humid weekend with showers & storms possible(8.11.23)

Humid Weekend, Few Strong Storms Possible Saturday

Forecast:

Today: AM Fog then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch., Mainly

East|High: 90|SE to W-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Humid |Low: 74| SW-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower/Storm Ch.|High: 90|SW 5-10

In Depth:

It will be hot and humid this weekend with the

heat index reaching the mid to upper 90s. Scattered

showers and thunderstorm are possible both

Saturday and Sunday.

We don't expect either day to be a washout, but some strong

to severe storms are possible, especially Saturday. Wind, hail

and locally heavy downpours will be the primary threats.

Here are the latest severe weather outlooks for the

weekend from the Storm Prediction Center.