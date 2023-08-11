Watch Now
Humid weekend with showers & storms possible(8.11.23)

Posted at 5:35 AM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 07:06:13-04

Forecast:
Today: AM Fog then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch., Mainly
East|High: 90|SE to W-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Humid |Low: 74| SW-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 40% Shower/Storm Ch.|High: 90|SW 5-10

In Depth:
It will be hot and humid this weekend with the
heat index reaching the mid to upper 90s. Scattered
showers and thunderstorm are possible both
Saturday and Sunday.

We don't expect either day to be a washout, but some strong
to severe storms are possible, especially Saturday. Wind, hail
and locally heavy downpours will be the primary threats.
Here are the latest severe weather outlooks for the
weekend from the Storm Prediction Center.

