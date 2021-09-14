Watch
Humid with increasing rain chances (9-14-21)

Lelan Statom's early morning forecast for Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Posted at 5:21 AM, Sep 14, 2021
Humid with a Few Showers & Storms Developing

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Rain/Storm Ch. | High: 88 | SW-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch.|Low: 70| SW-5
Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Area Showers & Storms|High: 82| SW-5

Details:
Rain chances increase this week as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves inland. Currently, it's forecast to remain southwest of us through Thursday, but it'll be close enough to increase our rain and thunderstorm chances as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

