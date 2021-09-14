Humid with increasing rain chances (9-14-21)

Humid with a Few Showers & Storms Developing

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, 30% Rain/Storm Ch. | High: 88 | SW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch.|Low: 70| SW-5

Tomorrow: Warm & Humid, Area Showers & Storms|High: 82| SW-5

Details:

Rain chances increase this week as Tropical Storm Nicholas moves inland. Currently, it's forecast to remain southwest of us through Thursday, but it'll be close enough to increase our rain and thunderstorm chances as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

