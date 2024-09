Cooler, But Still Humid w/ Sct'd Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Sct'd Storms | High: 85 | N 0-5

Tonight: Clouds Slowly Clearing, Patchy Fog | Low: 67| Calm

Labor Day: Partly Cloudy & Seasonal | High: 90 | NNE 5-15

In Depth:

While today will be another humid day, temperatures will not be as hot. Scattered thunderstorms will once again be with us, so if you have plans outdoors make sure you have somewhere indoors you can go should a storm pop-up over you.