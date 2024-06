Humid with Isolated T-Storms

Forecast:

Today: Some Sunshine with Isolated Thunderstorms | High: 84 | SSW 3-8

Tonight: Mostly Clear with Patchy Fog Likely | Low: 65 | S 0-5

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy & Humid, 20% Chc for Showers/Storms | High: 88 | S 3-8

In-Depth:

While less rain is forecasted for Sunday, we still will have to watch for pop-up storms. It will also be warmer and more humid across the Mid-South. This will be the story for much of the upcoming week.