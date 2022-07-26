Still Humid with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 94| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, 30% Rain & Storm Ch.|Low: 75| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, Area Showers & Storms|High: 92|

SW 6-10

A boundary to our north, and plenty of moisture over the Mid-South will lead to afternoon thunderstorm chances for all of the NewsChannel 5 viewing area. This unsettled, but the welcomed pattern will be the theme for the rest of the week and into next weekend. From now until Sunday night, some areas could see a total of 3” of rain.

WTVF

Today, Wednesday and Thursday, the marginal risk for severe weather will be along and north of I-40.

WTVF

Each day our storm threats are (in this order) heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding followed by damaging wind. If you haven’t already, take the time to download the FREE Storm Shield App to your smartphone so you can have radar in the palm of your hand. As long as GPS settings are “Turned On,” you will be alerted if you are in the path of a warned storm.