Humid with scattered showers & storms today, not as hot or as humid this weekend (7.5.24)

Scattered Showers & Storms, A Few Storms Could be Strong
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 92|W-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Shower/Storm Ch. Early-Mainly East/SE|
Low: 70|NW-5 then Lt. & Var
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Not as Humid |High: 90 | N-5
In Depth:
A summer cool front will push across the Mid-South today.
Ahead of this, we'll see scattered showers & thunderstorms.
A few of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging
winds and heavy downpours the main threats.
Behind the front, it won't be as hot or as humid this weekend. Here's
the Weekend Planner.
For those who may be traveling this weekend, here's the regional
forecast for Saturday.