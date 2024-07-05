Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Humid with scattered showers & storms today, not as hot or as humid this weekend (7.5.24)

Posted at 5:35 AM, Jul 05, 2024

Scattered Showers & Storms, A Few Storms Could be Strong

Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 92|W-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Shower/Storm Ch. Early-Mainly East/SE|
Low: 70|NW-5 then Lt. & Var
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Not as Humid |High: 90 | N-5

In Depth:
A summer cool front will push across the Mid-South today.
Ahead of this, we'll see scattered showers & thunderstorms.
A few of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging
winds and heavy downpours the main threats.

Behind the front, it won't be as hot or as humid this weekend. Here's
the Weekend Planner.

For those who may be traveling this weekend, here's the regional
forecast for Saturday.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018