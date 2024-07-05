Humid with scattered showers & storms today, not as hot or as humid this weekend (7.5.24)

Scattered Showers & Storms, A Few Storms Could be Strong

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 92|W-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Shower/Storm Ch. Early-Mainly East/SE|

Low: 70|NW-5 then Lt. & Var

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Not as Humid |High: 90 | N-5

In Depth:

A summer cool front will push across the Mid-South today.

Ahead of this, we'll see scattered showers & thunderstorms.

A few of those storms could be strong to severe with damaging

winds and heavy downpours the main threats.

Behind the front, it won't be as hot or as humid this weekend. Here's

the Weekend Planner.

For those who may be traveling this weekend, here's the regional

forecast for Saturday.