Scattered Showers & Storms, A Few Could be Strong to Severe

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 91| SW-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms |Low: 73| SW-5

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scat. Showers & Storms|High: 91|

W 5-10

In Depth:

The heat and humidity are back today with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. A few of the storms could be strong to

severe with wind, hail and heavy downpours the primary

threats. Our normal high today is 91 degrees.