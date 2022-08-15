Watch Now
Humidity levels inching back up(8.15.22)

Nikki-Dee and Lelan's early morning forecast: Monday, August 15, 2022
Posted at 6:33 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 07:47:49-04

Rain Chances increasing This Week

Forecast:
Today: Sun/Clouds Mix, Isolated Shower Along the Plateau|High: 90|NW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 68| N 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch. |High: 86| N 5-10

In Depth:
We had a nice break in the humidity levels over the weekend, but it's still August, and the humidity levels have increased. That means the muggy meter is up for most of the work week.

Highs today will be in the upper 80s to low 90s across the Mid-South. Most areas will be dry, but a shower isn't out of the question along the Cumberland Plateau today. Our average high today is 91 degrees. We'll see highs below average for most of the upcoming week.

