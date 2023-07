NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — While Independence Day is not looking to be a completely dry day, storm chances will remain spotty and remain around 30% throughout the afternoon.

Widespread severe weather is not expected but any storms that do pop-up may pack some briefly gusty wind and small hail.

Humidity & rain chances will steadily rise through the end of the work-week as a more unsettled pattern returns to the area.