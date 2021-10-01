Increasing rain chances for the weekend (10-1-21)

Few Showers Today, Higher Rain Chances This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Few AM Showers, Becoming P t. Cloudy|High: 85| SE-5

Tonight: Partly Cloudy|Low: 66| SE-5

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. PM Showers |High: 84| SE 5-10

Details:

The work-week looks to end much like it started with warm and somewhat muggy conditions. A few showers are possible today. Look for scattered showers tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon. A cold front slowly moves across the area Sunday into Monday. This will mean Sunday will be our best chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. This cold front will help bring that 'fall feel' back to the air for next week.