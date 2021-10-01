Watch
Weather

Actions

Increasing rain chances for the weekend (10-1-21)

items.[0].videoTitle
Nikki-Dee Ray's early morning forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021.
Posted at 6:05 AM, Oct 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-01 07:12:49-04

Few Showers Today, Higher Rain Chances This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Few AM Showers, Becoming P t. Cloudy|High: 85| SE-5
Tonight: Partly Cloudy|Low: 66| SE-5
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy, Scat. PM Showers |High: 84| SE 5-10

Details:
The work-week looks to end much like it started with warm and somewhat muggy conditions. A few showers are possible today. Look for scattered showers tomorrow, mainly in the afternoon. A cold front slowly moves across the area Sunday into Monday. This will mean Sunday will be our best chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. This cold front will help bring that 'fall feel' back to the air for next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018