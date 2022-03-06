Increasing rain & storm chances today, tonight and tomorrow(3-6-22)

Strong to Severe Storms Possible, Especially This Evening into Monday

Forecast:

Today: Breezy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Rain & Storm Chances

are Higher West/Northwest |High: 76|S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tonight: Breezy, Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, A Few Storm

Could be Strong to Severe |High: 63| S 10-15, Gusts: 35 mph

Tomorrow: Area Rain & Storms, A Few Storms Could be Strong

to Severe|High: 69 & dropping|SW 15-20 to NW 10-15

Details

A cold front will move across the Mid-South tomorrow. Ahead of that front, look for area showers and

thunderstorms to develop. While anyone in the NewsChannel 5 area could see a shower or storm today, the chances

are definitely higher in our west and northwest counties. Overnight, the front will finally push across the region

bringing rain and storms tonight into Monday. That's when the rain chances are higher. Look for temperatures

to drop from west to east tomorrow with temps in the mid to low 40s by sunset Monday.

