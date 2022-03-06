Increasing rain & storm chances today, tonight and tomorrow(3-6-22)

Strong to Severe Storms Possible, Especially This Evening into Monday
Forecast:
Today: Breezy, Scat. Showers & Storms, Rain & Storm Chances
are Higher West/Northwest |High: 76|S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Breezy, Increasing Rain & Storm Chances, A Few Storm
Could be Strong to Severe |High: 63| S 10-15, Gusts: 35 mph
Tomorrow: Area Rain & Storms, A Few Storms Could be Strong
to Severe|High: 69 & dropping|SW 15-20 to NW 10-15
Details
A cold front will move across the Mid-South tomorrow. Ahead of that front, look for area showers and
thunderstorms to develop. While anyone in the NewsChannel 5 area could see a shower or storm today, the chances
are definitely higher in our west and northwest counties. Overnight, the front will finally push across the region
bringing rain and storms tonight into Monday. That's when the rain chances are higher. Look for temperatures
to drop from west to east tomorrow with temps in the mid to low 40s by sunset Monday.