Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Increasing shower chances this afternoon & tonight(3.21.23)

Lelan's early-morning forecast: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 07:44:39-04

Shower Chances Increase This Afternoon & Tonight

Forecast:
Today: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, 30% PM Shower Ch. |High: 59| S 10-15
Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers |Low: 48| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers, Especially in the Morning|
High: 63|S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:
Clouds will increase today setting up a rain chance this
afternoon. The best chance for area wide rain will arrive
tonight and for tomorrow morning.

The Wednesday morning showers will push eastward in the afternoon.
Highs will improve to the lower 60s tomorrow then soar to around 80 Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018