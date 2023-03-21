Increasing shower chances this afternoon & tonight(3.21.23)

Shower Chances Increase This Afternoon & Tonight

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, 30% PM Shower Ch. |High: 59| S 10-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Showers |Low: 48| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers, Especially in the Morning|

High: 63|S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

Clouds will increase today setting up a rain chance this

afternoon. The best chance for area wide rain will arrive

tonight and for tomorrow morning.

The Wednesday morning showers will push eastward in the afternoon.

Highs will improve to the lower 60s tomorrow then soar to around 80 Thursday.