NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Loud start to our Saturday morning for folks on the west side of Middle Tennessee with storms pushing through.

Heavy rain, small hail & thunder are all common factors within these storms. As we head into the rest of our day, isolated strong to severe storm chances increase for folks in our northeastern counties.

Tomorrow we'll continue to dodge raindrops, but temperatures will be running a bit cooler than today.

We're much drier as we head into the next work week.