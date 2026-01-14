January 14, 2026: Showers today, snow showers and flurries late today and early tonight

Showers Arrive then Much Colder

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Sowers |High: 50, Falling PM|W 5-10

then NW 15-20, Gust: 25 mph

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Flurries & Snow Showers Early|Low: 21|

N 15-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 34| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Showers move across the region this morning. This afternoon,

the showers will be east as cold air arrives and will bring some

flurries and snow showers to the area. There could be some

light accumulations along the Plateau.

Overnight, lows will fall to the upper teens and low 20s.

Sunshine returns tomorrow, but it will be a cold day. Some spots may

not get above the freezing mark Thursday. A good northwest wind will

add an extra bit to the air.