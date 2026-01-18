January 18, 2026: Very cold temps for your Sunday

Chilly Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cold | High: 34 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold | Low: 21 | W 5-15

MLK Day: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy w/ Below Avg. Temps | High: 32 | NW 5-15

In Depth:

The sun maybe shining today, but cold air will make it tough to stay outside for long periods. Highs for your Sunday will only reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill values - what it feels like - will remain in the 20s this afternoon.

Tonight will be another chilly one across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area as low temps once again fall into the teens and low 20s, and wind chill values will fall into the single digits for some!