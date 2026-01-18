Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

January 18, 2026: Very cold temps for your Sunday

Henry early morning forecast: Sunday, January 18, 2026
Henry early morning forecast: Sunday, January 18, 2026
Posted
and last updated

Chilly Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cold | High: 34 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold | Low: 21 | W 5-15

MLK Day: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy w/ Below Avg. Temps | High: 32 | NW 5-15

In Depth:

The sun maybe shining today, but cold air will make it tough to stay outside for long periods. Highs for your Sunday will only reach the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chill values - what it feels like - will remain in the 20s this afternoon.

HENRY FEELS LIKE.png
2020 Todays_High.png

Tonight will be another chilly one across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area as low temps once again fall into the teens and low 20s, and wind chill values will fall into the single digits for some!

2020 Tonights_Lows.png

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.