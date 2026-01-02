January 2, 2026: Mild Showers Today, Big Warm-Up Ahead

Mild Showers Today, Big Warm-Up Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy start with afternoon/evening rain showers |High: 55| SW -5

Tonight: Cloudy with showers |Low: 40| W -5

In Depth:

Today won’t be the brightest day, but it does come with some liquid sunshine. Rain chances increase around midday, though today’s showers are not anticipated to be widespread. Locations south of I-40 will have the best opportunity to see rain, with amounts around one-tenth of an inch, while a few spots closer to the Alabama / Tennessee state line could pick up closer to a half inch.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, mainly over the Plateau, before skies begin to clear from west to east during the afternoon.

Sunday will be a classic January day, with morning lows around freezing and afternoon highs reaching the upper 40s to low 50s. Looking ahead to the next workweek, temperatures will warm well above average, with highs nearing 70 degrees.