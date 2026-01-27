January 27, 2026: Brutal Cold This Morning, Another Blast on the Way

Extreme Cold Warning through Noon

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 32| SW 5-10, Gust: 20 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 17 | Light

In Depth:

This morning, we’re experiencing dangerously cold conditions, with wind chills ranging from -10° to 0°. Thankfully, sunshine is back, and temperatures will warm to near the freezing mark.

Overnight, clouds roll in just in time to hold onto what little warmth we gained today, allowing Wednesday morning temperatures to stay in the teens rather than the single digits. We’re still freezing, but at least we’re moving in the right direction.

The warmest day of the week will be Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Another Arctic blast arrives Friday, dropping highs back into the upper 20s. Saturday will be extremely cold and windy, with wind chills in the teens.