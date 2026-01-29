January 29, 2026: Brief Thaw Today, Arctic Blast This Weekend

Mild Break Today Before Weekend Deep Freeze

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds | High: 37 | Lt & Var then E-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy| Low: 24 | Lt. & Var

In-Depth:

Despite another freezing morning, afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 30s. Yes, it’s a good day to thaw out... but it won’t last long.

Another Arctic blast is set to move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, keeping temperatures below freezing for 60+ hours.

The harshest wind chills arrive Saturday morning, when it will feel well below 0°.

Even by the afternoon, there won’t be much relief, with wind chills stuck in the single digits.

Next week, temperatures will slowly rebound into the 40s. That’s still well below average for this time of year—but at least progress is being made!