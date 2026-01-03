Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
January 3, 2026: Seasonal weekend across the Mid-South

Saturday, January 3, 2026 forecast
DECREASING CLOUDS TODAY

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Mostly Sunny Late Afternoon | High: 52 | N 0-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear w/ Light, Patchy Fog | Low: 30 | CALM

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Increasing Clouds Late Afternoon | High: 50 | NE 0-5

In Depth:

After some light, patchy fog to start your Saturday we will see clouds slowly decrease throughout the day with near seasonal temperatures. If you have plans to head out this evening you'll want your coat with temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 40s.

2PM.png
7PM.png

