January 3, 2026: Seasonal weekend across the Mid-South

DECREASING CLOUDS TODAY

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Mostly Sunny Late Afternoon | High: 52 | N 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear w/ Light, Patchy Fog | Low: 30 | CALM

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Increasing Clouds Late Afternoon | High: 50 | NE 0-5

In Depth:

After some light, patchy fog to start your Saturday we will see clouds slowly decrease throughout the day with near seasonal temperatures. If you have plans to head out this evening you'll want your coat with temperatures in the lower 40s and upper 40s.

WTVF