January 31, 2026: Dangerously cold temps all weekend

Storm 5 Alert All Weekend For Dangerously Cold Temps

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy w/ Flurries, Very Cold Temps | High: 22 | NW 10-20

Tonight: Very Cold, Mo. Cloudy, Flurries Poss. | Low: 14 | NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy & Cold | High: 29 | NW 0-5

In-Depth:

Dangerously cold temperatures are forecasted all weekend as highs will not climb above freezing, and wind chill values will be in the single digits to teens.

WTVF

Because of these dangerously cold temperatures all of the NewsChannel 5 coverage area is under a Cold Weather Advisory until Noon Monday.