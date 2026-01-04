Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

January 4, 2026: Seasonal Sunday, but unseasonably warm temps this week

Sunday, January 4, 2026 forecast
Sunday, January 4, 2026 forecast
Posted
and last updated

Seasonal Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Turning Partly Cloudy Late Afternoon | High: 50 | NNE 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Start, Then Gradual Clearing | Low: 36 | S 1-6

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild | High: 60 | S 3-8

In Depth:

Seasonal temperatures are forecasted across the Mid-South for your Sunday. Much of the day we will enjoy sunshine before clouds increase across the area late afternoon into tonight.

2020 Todays_High.png

The upcoming week will be anything but seasonal as above average temperatures are set to return. Highs this week will flirt with 70 many days. Also, Tuesday thought early next weekend we will see rain chances return across the area. Over several days it's possible to see a few inches of rain.

HENRY Exactrak Rain.png

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.