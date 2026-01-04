January 4, 2026: Seasonal Sunday, but unseasonably warm temps this week

Seasonal Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Turning Partly Cloudy Late Afternoon | High: 50 | NNE 0-5

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy Start, Then Gradual Clearing | Low: 36 | S 1-6

Monday: Mostly Sunny & Mild | High: 60 | S 3-8

In Depth:

Seasonal temperatures are forecasted across the Mid-South for your Sunday. Much of the day we will enjoy sunshine before clouds increase across the area late afternoon into tonight.

WTVF

The upcoming week will be anything but seasonal as above average temperatures are set to return. Highs this week will flirt with 70 many days. Also, Tuesday thought early next weekend we will see rain chances return across the area. Over several days it's possible to see a few inches of rain.