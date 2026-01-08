January 8, 2026: Warm, Windy, and Watching Friday’s Storm Threat

Record Heat Today, Severe Storm Threat Friday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy |High: 72| S 10-15, Gust: 30

Tonight: Showers & Storms, Breezy |Low: 62| S 10-15, Gust: 30

In-Depth:

Strong southerly winds will be the big story today, with gusts topping out between 25 and 30+ mph. These winds will drive temperatures well above normal, pushing highs into the low 70s and threatening record levels. Expect breezy conditions to persist throughout the day. Most locations stay dry, though an isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out.

A Storm 5 Alert is in place for Friday as we track the potential for severe weather. Current projections suggest two rounds of rain and storms. The first round looks to arrive around sunrise Friday and could create slowdowns during the morning commute. A temporary break in rain is possible during the middle of the day, followed by another round of storms developing Friday evening and continuing overnight through Saturday morning. As you know, timing will still evolve, so staying updated is important.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Middle Tennessee under a Level 1 (Marginal Risk) for severe storms Friday evening. The main concerns include strong, damaging winds and localized flooding, while the tornado risk remains low.

Please keep safety in mind: Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Never drive through flooded roadways, as water depth can be deceiving and extremely dangerous. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches are expected across much of the area, with higher amounts approaching 4 inches possible in southeastern locations.

Once the rain moves out Saturday afternoon, much colder air will surge in behind it on gusty northerly winds. By Sunday, winter conditions return, and heavy coats will be needed once again.