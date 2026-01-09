January 9, 2026: Area showers & storms possible, flood watch until Saturday morning

Few Strong Storms Possible, Flood Watch Until Saturday Morning

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers & Few Storms |High: 71|S 10-15,

Gust: 25 mph then N 5-10

Tonight: Cloudy, Area Rain, Stray Storm |Low: 55| NE-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Showers, PM Shower East|

High: 61| W 5-10

In Depth:

There is a still a low end threat for a few strong thunderstorms. The

Storm Prediction Center has pulled most of the mid-state from the

level one risk.

We'll be mostly cloudy this afternoon with more rain arriving

tonight. The bigger threat tonight is the chance for heavy rain

leading to flash flooding, mainly in low lying areas.

The rainfall amounts have also trended lower, but a Flood Watch remains

in effect through Saturday morning.