July 19, 2025: Another hot and humid day with storms popping up

Hot, Humid, & Unsettled Weather

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, & Sct'd T-Storms | High: 92 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Sct'd Storms Early | Low: 78 | SW 3-8

Sunday: Partly Cloudy w/ Pop-Up Storms | High: 95 | SW 3-8

In Depth:

The heat is on and it's only going to get hotter heading into next week. The 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows most of the lower 48 are expected to be experience above average temperatures.

WTVF

While high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, it will feel like it's between 105-110. Because of this we do expect heat advisories to be issued throughout next week.