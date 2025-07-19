Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
July 19, 2025: Another hot and humid day with storms popping up

Hot, Humid, & Unsettled Weather

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, & Sct'd T-Storms | High: 92 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Sct'd Storms Early | Low: 78 | SW 3-8

Sunday: Partly Cloudy w/ Pop-Up Storms | High: 95 | SW 3-8

In Depth:

The heat is on and it's only going to get hotter heading into next week. The 6-10 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows most of the lower 48 are expected to be experience above average temperatures.

HENRY KML CPC TEMP 6-10 DAY.png

While high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, it will feel like it's between 105-110. Because of this we do expect heat advisories to be issued throughout next week.

HENRY HEAT INDEX Next 5 Days - EDIT.png

