Not as Humid Today, Afternoon Highs Remain in the 90s

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 91 | N-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 68| N-5 then Light & Variable

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 92| N-5

Independence Day: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 95