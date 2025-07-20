July 20, 2025: Heat alerts and pop-up storms for your Sunday

Heat Alerts in Effect Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid, & a 30% Chc. for Spotty Storms | High: 96 | WSW 3-8

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy | Low: 75 | SW 1-6

Monday: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid w/ Pop-Up Storms | High: 97 | WSW 3-8

In Depth:

Yes, it is summer in the Mid-South but that doesn't make it any easier on your body when it comes to extreme heat. Most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky are under a Heat Advisory today. This means the heat index (what it feels like) will be around 105!

WTVF

For counties shaded in the darker pink color - that is for an Extreme Heat Warning. This means the heat index will be around 110 outside!

WTVF

Along with the extreme heat our chances for summertime thunderstorms will continue. While not everyone will see a pop-up storm the lucky folks who do can expect heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong winds between 40-50 mph. Chances are very low when it comes to seeing a storm reach severe limits with winds of 60mph or greater. The best location for that is Southern Kentuck where there is a 1 our of 5 chances for a severe storm.