July 24, 2025: Heat Advisory until Friday evening

Heat Advisory Continues Through Friday Evening

Forecast:
Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 97, Heat Index:
105-109 |S-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Warm & Muggy |Low: 76| SE-5
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 86,
Heat Index: 105-109 | S-5

In Depth:
The high pressure heat dome will keep us hot and humid for several
more days. Most areas will be dry today and tomorrow, but a few spotty
showers and storms are possible.

Heat alerts remain in effect for millions of Americans today and tomorrow
including for us in the Mid-South.

