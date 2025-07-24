July 24, 2025: Heat Advisory until Friday evening

Heat Advisory Continues Through Friday Evening

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 97, Heat Index:

105-109 |S-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Warm & Muggy |Low: 76| SE-5

Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Isolated Shower or Storm |High: 86,

Heat Index: 105-109 | S-5

In Depth:

The high pressure heat dome will keep us hot and humid for several

more days. Most areas will be dry today and tomorrow, but a few spotty

showers and storms are possible.

Heat alerts remain in effect for millions of Americans today and tomorrow

including for us in the Mid-South.