July 25, 2025: Hot & humid weekend with scattered showers & thunderstorms

Hot & Humid Weather Continues with Scattered Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 94, Heat Index: 95-106 |

S-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early Evening |Low: 77| S-5

Tomorrow: PT. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 94|SW 5-10

In Depth:

There isn't a lot of change with our weather story heading into the

weekend. There's a bit of good news in that the heat index will dip a

bit, and for now, that's enough of a drop to not have a heat advisory

Saturday for most of us. They're set to expire this evening.

We're still looking for afternoon temps to reach the mid to low 90s through

Sunday. Here's a look at the weekend planner.

Afternoon highs may push closer to 100° by the middle of next week.