July 25, 2025: Hot & humid weekend with scattered showers & thunderstorms

Hot & Humid Weather Continues with Scattered Showers & Storms
Forecast:
Today: Pt. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 94, Heat Index: 95-106 |
S-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Showers & Storms Early Evening |Low: 77| S-5
Tomorrow: PT. Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Ch. |High: 94|SW 5-10
In Depth:
There isn't a lot of change with our weather story heading into the
weekend. There's a bit of good news in that the heat index will dip a
bit, and for now, that's enough of a drop to not have a heat advisory
Saturday for most of us. They're set to expire this evening.
We're still looking for afternoon temps to reach the mid to low 90s through
Sunday. Here's a look at the weekend planner.
Afternoon highs may push closer to 100° by the middle of next week.