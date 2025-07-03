Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

July 3, 2025: Sunny & Hot For The Holiday Weekend

Sunny &amp; Hot: Thursday, July 3, 2025
Sunny & Hot: Thursday, July 3, 2025
Posted
and last updated

Temperatures Slowly Climb

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 93| N-5
Independence Day: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 96

In Depth:
Let the sun shine! A classic southern summer day is on the way. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s ( average 90°F ) with mostly clear skies.

Independence Day will remain dry... However, afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-90s, feeling more like the upper 90s.

Heading out to watch the fireworks? No need to worry about a rain delay! We’re expecting a dry evening, with temperatures during firework shows hovering in the mid 80s.

Next week, slight rain chances will return to Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky. But at this time, we are not looking at a widespread impact. These are anticipated to be very isolated in nature.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk