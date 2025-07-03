July 3, 2025: Sunny & Hot For The Holiday Weekend

Temperatures Slowly Climb
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 93| N-5
Independence Day: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times |High: 96
In Depth:
Let the sun shine! A classic southern summer day is on the way. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s ( average 90°F ) with mostly clear skies.
Independence Day will remain dry... However, afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-90s, feeling more like the upper 90s.
Heading out to watch the fireworks? No need to worry about a rain delay! We’re expecting a dry evening, with temperatures during firework shows hovering in the mid 80s.
Next week, slight rain chances will return to Middle Tennessee / Southern Kentucky. But at this time, we are not looking at a widespread impact. These are anticipated to be very isolated in nature.