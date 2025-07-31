Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
July 31, 2025: Heat Streak Continues Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Relief is Coming

Forecast:
Tomorrow: Hot & Humid, Scat. Showers & Storms |High: 95,
Heat Index 105-111 |SW to NW-5
Tonight: Iso Showers |Low: 72| NE-5

In Depth:
A cold front is approaching the region!! However, dangerous heat will persist ahead of its arrival. Extreme Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories remain in place for Middle Tennessee.

Today marks the 30th consecutive day with high temperatures reaching 90 degrees or higher.

This afternoon, the front will move into Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, bringing showers and thunderstorms. While the severe weather threat is low to no, gusty winds are expected in some areas.

Looking ahead, temperatures will drop into the 80s just in time for the weekend.

