June 1, 2025: Hazy with spotty storms this afternoon

Hazy with Spotty Afternoon Storm Chances

Forecast:

Today: Hazy & Partly Cloudy, 40% Chc. Spotty Afternoon Storms | High: 83 | W 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 59 | E 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny w/ Seasonal Temps | High: 83 | S 0-5

In Depth:

May has wrapped up and June is upon us. It looks we will start June exactly how we left May - rain chances across the Mid-South. May will go down as the 7th wettest May on record.

If you heading to the Cracker Barrel 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway this evening you may have to dodge a few showers & isolated t-storms until sunset.