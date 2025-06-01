Watch Now
Weather

Actions

June 1, 2025: Hazy with spotty storms this afternoon

Posted

Hazy with Spotty Afternoon Storm Chances

Forecast:

Today: Hazy & Partly Cloudy, 40% Chc. Spotty Afternoon Storms | High: 83 | W 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Clear w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 59 | E 0-5

Monday: Mostly Sunny w/ Seasonal Temps | High: 83 | S 0-5

In Depth:

May has wrapped up and June is upon us. It looks we will start June exactly how we left May - rain chances across the Mid-South. May will go down as the 7th wettest May on record.

2020 Rainfall this month.png

If you heading to the Cracker Barrel 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway this evening you may have to dodge a few showers & isolated t-storms until sunset.

2020 Event Planner 1.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk