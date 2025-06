Humid w/ Sct'd Storms for Father's Day

Forecast:

Father's Day: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, 40% Chc. for Sct'd Storms | High: 87 | WSW 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy, Isolated Storm Chc | Low: 70 | SW 2-7

Monday: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, 50% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 86 | SW 2-7

In Depth:

The soggy, humid pattern continues for Father's Day which is also 615 Day! This unsettled pattern is in no rush to move out as we head into another week.

