June 16, 2025: Unsettled Conditions Continue a Few More Days

Heat, Humidity, & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, 50% Chc for Sct'd Storms | High: 87 | SW 2-7

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Muggy, Isolated Storm Chc | Low: 72 | SW 2-7

In Depth

The unsettled weather pattern continues today and into Tuesday. Expect high humidity with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Similar to recent days, widespread rain is not expected, but conditions will remain wet. Where storms do develop, heavy downpours are likely, and localized flash flooding is possible.

Wednesday will begin and end with showers and thunderstorms. However, current trends suggest the afternoon may bring some drier conditions. Some late evening storms could bring some gusty winds.

Looking ahead to the end of the week and into the weekend, a gradual drying trend is expected. As skies clear, temperatures will rise significantly, with afternoon highs feeling close to 100°F due to high humidity.