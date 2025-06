June 20, 2025: First heatwave of summer starts this weekend

Prev Next

Posted

Summer Officially Starts at 9:42 pm Tonight! Forecast:

Today: AM Fog then Mo. Sunny |High: 90| Lt & Var

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 71| S-5

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.