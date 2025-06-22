Watch Now
June 22, 2025: The first heatwave of the season continues

Heat Advisory for our Western & Kentucky Counties Today

Forecast:
Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, Isolated Shower or
Storm Possible |High: 96, Heat Index: 102-107| S-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 75| S-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, 20% Shower or
Storm Chance |High: 96, Heat Index: 102-108| S-5

In Depth:
More hot weather is on the way for the Mid-South today and
into the work week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper
90s with the heat index between 102-107 degrees.

With this heat dome over the eastern U.S., heat alert stretch from the
Canadian border to the deep south.

