June 22, 2025: The first heatwave of the season continues

Heat Advisory for our Western & Kentucky Counties Today

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, Isolated Shower or

Storm Possible |High: 96, Heat Index: 102-107| S-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 75| S-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Pt. Cloudy at Times, 20% Shower or

Storm Chance |High: 96, Heat Index: 102-108| S-5

In Depth:

More hot weather is on the way for the Mid-South today and

into the work week. Highs today will be in the mid to upper

90s with the heat index between 102-107 degrees.

With this heat dome over the eastern U.S., heat alert stretch from the

Canadian border to the deep south.