June 26, 2026: Scattered showers & storms possible today & tomorrow, then here comes the heat!

Area Showers & Storms Possible Today & Tomorrow

Some of the Storms May be Strong to Severe

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Scattered Showers & Storms, Some Storms May be Strong to Severe |High: 90| SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance|Low: 75|SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Area Showers & Storms, Some Storms May be Strong to Severe|High: 89| SW 5-10, Gusts: 20 mph

In Depth:

There's a chance for showers and thunderstorms to develop today and tomorrow. Some of those storms have the potential to be strong to severe. The primary threats are damaging winds and locally heavy downpours. For our counties in South Central Kentucky, there is a low tornado threat with that chance being a littler higher as you heat to the northern areas of Western Kentucky.