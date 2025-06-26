June 26, 2025: Another Afternoon with Hours of Dangerous Heat

Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continue

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Showers & Storm Ch. |High: 96| Lt. & Var then W-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy |Low: 75| Lt. & Var

In Depth

The steamy conditions continue. Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 90s, but as you know, it will feel more like 100 to 108 degrees for several hours. As you know, we have been dealing with this oppressive heat for days, and with little relief overnight, it's beginning to take a toll on our bodies. Please take care of yourself and check on others. Research shows that prolonged heat and humidity can drain your stamina.

Rain chances remain spotty, but the best opportunity for showers and storms will be along the Tennessee / Alabama state line and the Cumberland Plateau. Where storms do develop, expect heavy downpours that may offer brief relief from the heat. However, don’t be fooled... Once the storms pass, the muggy conditions will quickly return.

As of now, the heat advisory is expected to expire Friday night. Still, don’t let your guard down... this weekend, afternoon temperatures will feel like 100 to 103 degrees, just below the threshold for a heat advisory.