June 27, 2026: Heavy rainfall will lead to flooding concerns

Flood Watch Today into Tomorrow

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Clouds & Sun, Humid w/ Sct'd Storms, Some Strong w/ Heavy Downpours, Flood Watch | High: 87 | SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, 30% Shower & Storm Chance | Low: 72 | SW 2-7

Sunday: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Area Showers & Storms, Humid | High: 92 | WSW 3-8

In Depth:

We're in for an unsettled stretch of weather through much of the weekend.

Today will be warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially north of I-40. A Flood Watch is in effect for areas along and north of I-40 through Sunday morning, where repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

WTVF

While flooding is the primary concern today, the entire NewsChannel 5 viewing area is under a Level 1 out of 5 risk for strong to severe storms. The strongest storms could produce damaging wind gusts.

WTVF

If you're heading to Alan Jackson's final concert at Nissan Stadium this evening or the viewing party on Broadway, be sure to keep a close eye on the weather. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee, so have a way to receive weather alerts and be prepared to move indoors if storms approach.

Outside of the rain, it will be hot and humid. If you'll be spending time outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks to stay hydrated.

WTVF

WTVF