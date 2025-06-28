June 28, 2025: Summer sizzle and pop-up storm chances continue

Sct'd Showers & Storms w/ Daytime Heating

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms in the Afternoon | High: 90 | SSW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Humid, & Patchy Areas of Fog | Low: 73 | S 0-5

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Sct'd Afternoon Storms | High: 90 | SSW 1-6

In Depth:

The forecast is truly copy-&-paste with another day of heat, humidity, and afternoon storms popping up associated with the heating of the day. This unsettled pattern is hanging on through the first half of next week.