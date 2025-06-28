Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

June 28, 2025: Summer sizzle and pop-up storm chances continue

Posted

Sct'd Showers & Storms w/ Daytime Heating

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scat. Showers & Storms in the Afternoon | High: 90 | SSW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Humid, & Patchy Areas of Fog | Low: 73 | S 0-5
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy & Humid, Sct'd Afternoon Storms | High: 90 | SSW 1-6

In Depth:

The forecast is truly copy-&-paste with another day of heat, humidity, and afternoon storms popping up associated with the heating of the day. This unsettled pattern is hanging on through the first half of next week.

2020 Headlines - 2FontIcon Left.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk