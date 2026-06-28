June 28, 2026: Dangerous heat moving into the Mid-South

Hottest Air of 2026 This Week

Forecast:

Today: Decreasing Clouds, Heat Advisory 1 P - 7 P | High: 93 | WSW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Muggy | Low: 74 | Calm

Monday: Lots of Sunshine, Hot & Humid, Extreme Heat Watch | High: 98 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:

The hottest air of 2026 is moving into the Mid-South, bringing a dangerously hot and humid week ahead. A check of the Muggy Meter shows it will be downright steamy through much of the week.

WTVF

Today will be the "coolest" day of the stretch, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. Beginning Monday, temperatures will soar into the upper 90s, while heat index values climb as high as 110°. Those dangerous conditions have prompted heat alerts across the entire NewsChannel 5 viewing area.

WTVF

Most of the area is under a Heat Advisory today, with an Extreme Heat Watch in effect from Monday morning through Thursday evening as the prolonged heat and humidity settle in.

WTVF

WTVF

If you'll be spending time outdoors this week, take extra precautions. Drink plenty of water, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning or shade. Be sure to check on children, older adults, and pets, and never leave anyone inside a parked vehicle.