Hot, Humid, & Sct'd Storms

Forecast:

Today: Hot & Humid w/ Summertime Storms | High: 90 | SSW 1-6

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy w/ Patchy Fog | Low: 73 | SSW 1-6

Monday: Hot & Humid w/ Summertime Storms | High: 90 | SSW 3-8

In Depth:

Our hot, humid, and unsettled pattern continues for your Sunday. Storms will pop-up this afternoon through sunset. This stormy part of this pattern will end Tuesday as a cold front moves through the coverage area.