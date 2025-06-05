June 5, 2025: Rowdy Weather Returns

Few Storms Possible Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy, 20% Rain/Storm Ch., Higher Chance West/NW| High: 89| S-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy |Low: 69| S 5-1

In Depth:

The heat continues to persist across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Today is no exception, as afternoon temperatures will feel like 90 degrees. However, our dry stretch is coming to an end. Rain chances will increase today, especially along I-40 and west of I-65. Some storms could become strong.

The severe weather threat will increase tomorrow and Saturday, prompting a Storm 5 Weather Alert. The main threats include damaging wind gusts, heavy downpours, quarter-size hail, and at this time, we cannot rule out a brief spin-up tornado.