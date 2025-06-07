jUNE 7, 2025: More severe storms forecasted today

Storm 5 Alert this Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Some Strong to Severe | High: 82 | W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 68 | SW 0-5

Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for a Storm | High: 84 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:

Another day and another threat for severe weather is forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Afternoon storms are expected to become strong to severe which will likely lead to delays for outdoor activities happening today. Make sure to remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions if you are heading to any of the outdoor activities.

WTVF