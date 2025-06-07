Watch Now
Weather

Actions

jUNE 7, 2025: More severe storms forecasted today

Posted

Storm 5 Alert this Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, Area Showers & Storms, Some Strong to Severe | High: 82 | W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy, Patchy Fog Poss. | Low: 68 | SW 0-5
Sunday: Partly Cloudy, 20% Chc. for a Storm | High: 84 | WNW 5-10

In Depth:

Another day and another threat for severe weather is forecasted across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. Afternoon storms are expected to become strong to severe which will likely lead to delays for outdoor activities happening today. Make sure to remain alert to rapidly changing weather conditions if you are heading to any of the outdoor activities.

SWODY 1.png
2020 Storm Threats.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk