Mild Temps One More Day

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Turning Cloudy w/ Sct'd Showers & a T-Storm or Two | High: 72 | SSW 10-20

Tonight: Cloudy, Sct'd Showers | Low: 40 | NNW 10-15

Sunday: Becoming Mo. Cloudy, Slight Chc for a Shower Early | High: 49| N 5-10

In Depth:

Today is the final day of mild temperatures across the NewsChannel 5 coverage area. A cold front will move through overnight bringing seasonal highs and lows back to the area.