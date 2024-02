Skies Clear By Afternoon

Forecast:

Today: Pt. Cloudy then Mostly Sunny |High: 59| S-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Pt. Cloudy |Low: 38| S-5

In Depth:

Today, skies will clear, and temperatures will rebound into the low 60s.

Wednesday's afternoon highs will be even warmer, mid 60s. Changes arrive Thursday, wind, clouds, and rain chances will be on the rise.

